Ageliki Darra has released her brand new single. Titled Se Thelo Edo, the track was originally performed in Serbian by Aca Lukas, a successful singer in the Balkans.

With music by Dejan Kostic and lyrics by Aggeliki Makrynioti, Se Thelo Edo is an uplifting number with rock elements.

The video clip was produced and edited by Spyros Metaxas with visuals by Vangelis Tsousopoulos.

The new single is released by Yellow Music Entertainment. Watch it at www.youtube.com/watch?v=9IDeMD4Ohmc

Over the past few years, Ageliki has appeared in established live Greek music venues in London as well as performing at various Greek music nights in the capital.

