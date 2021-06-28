Enfield Council has delivered new homes for residents at the New Avenue estate in Welham Road, Southgate N14.

Phase one of the New Avenue Estate Regeneration Programme development has been completed and work will commence in the coming weeks to demolish existing blocks on the site with 127 new homes built in their place.

Of the 127 new homes built in phase one, 78 are Council owned homes for existing residents of which 49 were existing tenants on social rents and seven sold on a shared equity basis to existing leaseholders.

A further 22 homes are being let at affordable rent to applicants from the Council’s waiting list including secure tenants looking to downsize.

Developers Countryside and HTA Design are working with Enfield Council to deliver the next phases of the development that will see a total of 502 homes – subject to planning.

The New Avenue Estate Regeneration Programme development will include a community hall and a nursery school facility; a low carbon community heat network & energy centre; multiple electric car charging points; community amenity space and parking; a play area for children and an eco-park and bridge.

To mark and celebrate the completion of the first phase of the regeneration project, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, Leader of Enfield Council, was invited to the New Avenue estate by Countryside to meet residents in their new properties.

Cllr Nesil Caliskan, Leader of Enfield Council, said: “We are pleased and proud to be working closely with Countryside and HTA Design to deliver much needed energy efficient and affordable new homes for our residents. It’s important to see regeneration in existing communities and the heart of everything is being able to provide decent homes to help people live their best lives.

“It’s imperative that we help to provide safe, stable homes for children growing up in Enfield and that we build cohesive communities. One in three children in the borough live in poverty and their life chances should not be determined by the family in which they were born into.

“Enfield Council is at the forefront of major infrastructure and house building schemes in our borough to deliver good quality, affordable homes for our residents. As a local authority we are working hard to tackle housing shortages, increase the supply of affordable homes and are accelerating the delivery of new homes.”

Daniel Layton, Managing Director, Partnerships North London, Countryside, said: “Together with Enfield Council and HTA Design, we have created the beginning of a new, thriving community at New Avenue. We’re delighted to now be able to begin work on the next phase of the scheme, which will deliver much needed new and affordable homes for the area.”

During Phase One, Countryside employed between 50-150 different trades per week that included two apprentices from the local area. Both completed their Level 2 Qualification in Plumbing and Carpentry and have been employed by the contractor who saw them through their apprenticeships at New Avenue.

New Avenue is in the Cockfosters ward of Enfield. The area includes Beardow Grove, Coverack Close, Oakwood Lodge, Shepcot House, Hood Avenue open space and the garage site to the rear of Lousada Lodge.

The New Avenue Estate Regeneration Programme development is part of the Council’s Housing and Growth Strategy 2020-2030 that sets out how the Council will deliver more and better homes to address inequality.

For further information on the New Avenue Estate Regeneration Programme visit:

https://new.enfield.gov.uk/services/housing/housing-development-and-renewal/#5