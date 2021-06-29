Cyprus` Deputy Minister of Tourism, Savvas Perdios, presented on Monday Cyprus Tourism`s new logo and brand identity, saying that a new era begins with a different, new identity.

Speaking at the presentation of the new logo and brand identity, he said that the time, when sun and sea were the identity of the tourist product of Cyprus is coming to an end, adding that a new era begins with a new identity which is different, more open-minded.

“We want to use this identity to show the world that there is much more for tourists to explore and that Cyprus has the Mediterranean experience and an amazing diversity of cultures, ethnicities and people,” he pointed out.

He said that the logo has a tremendous flexibility, as it can at any time change colours, shape and transform to identify a specific form of tourism, such as cycling, gastronomy, wedding tourism.

Replying to questions, Perdios said that Cyprus has an opportunity to prolong the tourist season with the help of its new tourist identity as countries reopen after the pandemic.

Perdios pointed out that the plans for the promotion of the tourist product and actions of the Deputy Ministry aim at extending the tourist season.

Regarding the situation with the pandemic, he said that it is extremely difficult to make any forecasts regarding the tourist flow in 2021, given the instability in the key markets of Britain and Russia.

He stressed the importance of improving the epidemiological picture of Cyprus to benefit the tourism sector. He said that we should bring the situation to what it was two weeks ago, expressing hope that it will be possible to bring the situation under control.

Replying to questions, he said that in the coming days there will be meetings during which ideas will be put on the table and said that it is a positive sign that a high percentage of the population has been vaccinated.