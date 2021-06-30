The Cyprus problem and the issue of Famagusta were at the focus of a meeting with Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides, and the Ambassador of France to Cyprus, Salina Grenet-Catalano, who stressed that a deadlock in the Cyprus problem must be avoided.

The Foreign Ministry said in a post on its Twitter account that discussiοns focused on the latest developments in relation to the Cyprus problem, with particular emphasis on the situation in the fenced area of Famagusta and UNFICYP.

Grenet-Catalano said in a post on Twitter that their meeting was very productive, adding that “a deadlock in the Cyprus problem must be avoided. Finding a common ground to resume negotiations within the UN parameters is key. France will pay a particular attention to the situation in Varosha,” she noted.

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’. UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.