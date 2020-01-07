The body of a woman has been found in the car park of an apartment block in the Nicosia suburb of Ayios Dhometios, philenews reports.
It said the body was found 7th January 2020 Tuesday afternoon.
Police officers are at the scene and a state pathologist is also expected.
Philenews said that for the time being police said all possibilities are open.
Woman found dead in Cyprus car Park
