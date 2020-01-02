US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has postponed his travel to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Cyprus, which had been set to take place from January 3 – 7, after the American Embassy in Baghdad was attacked by demonstrators on Tuesday.

“Secretary Pompeo must postpone his visit to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus due to the need for the Secretary to be in Washington, D.C., to continue monitoring the ongoing situation in Iraq and ensure the safety and security of Americans in the Middle East,” the State Department΄s Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

“Secretary Pompeo’s trip will be rescheduled in the near future and he looks forward to the visit at that time,” she added.