In a joint statement, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, denounce Turkey’s decision to deploy military troops in Libya. The three Heads of State underline that this decision marks a dangerous escalation of the current conflict in Libya, and violates relevant United Nations resolutions.

“The Turkish decision to deploy troops in Libya presents a dangerous threat to regional stability. This decision constitutes a gross violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1970 (2011), imposing an arms embargo in Libya, and seriously undermines the international community’s efforts to find a peaceful, political solution to the Libyan conflict. It marks a dangerous escalation of the conflict and a significant deterioration of the situation”, the statement says.

Μoreover, the three Heads of State call on Turkey not to violate the Libyan Political Agreement and related United Nations resolutions. “The repercussions of such a reckless move will be dire for the stability and peace of the entire region. Ankara should refrain from taking such action, which blatantly violates Libyan national sovereignty and independence”, the statement concludes.