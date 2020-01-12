👏 Spartan League Division One London Lions FC 0 v. St Panteleimon FC 2 (Javonne Molloy, Brad Gilmaney) 📆
Saturday 11th January 2020
St Panteleimon started the new year in the league with an away win against an attacking London Lions team. The home side gave the Saints a good run for their money, and attacked with purpose.
Donald Manaj, the Saints’ keeper, gave another solid and reliable performance. The Saints scored after 9 minutes with a clever flick from Javonne Molloy, but they did not capitalise one this advantage, and did not really come out of second gear.
The Lions had a decent share of the possession, but the Saints had a solid back line and moved the ball in their usual tidy manner. They could not find clear openings however.
The second half had a similar pattern. The Lions were relentless, but the Saints contained them, and then tried to build moves on the wings.
The second goal came from a corner, with an improvised volley from Brad Gilmaney that was well struck and flew into the top corner. 0-2 gave the Saints a decent cushion and three hard earned points.
The Saints’ next game is on Tuesday night against Buckingham Athletic FC, at 19:45 at the ground of Haringey Borough on White Hart Lane.
James Neophytou