It’s all about to happen…

Christmas Eve. Anticipation. Excitement. Elation. Anti-climax? Not so for Clara, a young girl unable to sleep, she is transported into a magical world, taken there by a Prince who started life as the eponymous Nutcracker (Royal Albert Hall). That transformation from doll to man is the nub of a dance classic that has been charming audiences worldwide since 1892. Set to Tchaikovsky’s beautiful and evocative music it is a magical mystery tour that has the power of enchantment to please even the grinch among you. The Birmingham Royal Ballet production, an annual revival of the Sir Peter Wright original, resplendently designed by John Macfarlane, is as traditional as mince pies and provides a memorable spectacle in a venue made for spectaculars. It even includes Simon Callow as the voice of the mysterious magician Drosselmeyer (Clara’s beloved godfather), a nice touch which kept the children enthralled and not left out.

What child would not be bewitched by an adventure in which the Mouse King and his minions try to abduct her, she is saved by toy soldiers and then dropped into a pine forest, including dancing snowflakes, and then the Land of Sweets, where an eclectic array of exotic dancers gyrate, leap gleefully and joyfully celebrate sweet treats from around the globe. It all reaches an apogee in the dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, a delightful solo which becomes a passionate pas de deux with the smitten Prince. Momoko Hirata brings a lightness and delicacy to the sybaritic fairy and together with Cesar Morales, who impresses as both the Nutcracker doll and the ‘Fairy’s Prince, they are as one in the ballet’s most notable dance. Karla Doorbar is technically assured as Clara turning from an initially curious young girl into something far more spirited and vibrant during the incredible dream.

For Clara it ends with her waking up and snow falling from the Albert Hall heavens. The magic is heightened by some wonderful video projections (59 Productions) which create an ethereal beauty for a production that looks as if it has found a London residence for many Christmases to come.

From Tchaikovsky to Dickens, the perfect festive duo, though in the case of Scrooge, “a squeezing, wrenching, grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous old sinner!”, his is a character that knows of no Christmas cheer. Despite that we were invited to toast the Christmas spirit with Charles Dickens and be transported back to the merriment of Victorian London in the company of London Concert Brass and the London Philharmonic Choir with Hugh Bonneville providing a selection of readings from A Christmas Carol. This Carols and Classics event at Cadogan Hall was simple in format, superbly performed and provided wonderful entertainment. My octogenarian companion described it as “the perfect hors d’oeuvre to the big day”.

The combination of brass and choir worked beautifully and thankfully they chose well known carols which meant when asked to join in by conductor Neville Creed we were able to do so without fear of having to hum along to an obscure Elizabethan chant. Bonneville brought the classic story to life with vivid and colourful readings and his self-deprecating manner found favour with the enthusiastic audience. Two hours later we emerged into the twinkling lights of Sloane Square knowing that Christmas had begun in earnest after our gladdening trip to Dickensian times.

Meanwhile Giovanni Bigalow is ready to run away…

As a child I wanted to be a train driver and run away to the circus. I never drove a train and the circus faded into a puff of smoke (legal) when I reached adolescence. Those memories all came rushing back when I saw Circus 1903 (Royal Festival Hall) just before Christmas. Talk about variation on a theme, it’s kind of big top with a few twists. With a ringmaster called Willy Whipsnade, a great name for a male version of a dominatrix (apparently known as “doms”), a kind of Edwardian version of Dick Dastardly, we were treated to some astonishing acts with equally incredible names. Such as Elastic Dislocationist (reaching parts mere mortals cannot but would love to), The Great Rokardy (extraordinary balancing routine) and some deliciously enticing and skilful aerial work from The Flying Fedonis.

However, The Magnificent Marvellos made us all hold our breath and gasp in disbelief with the Wheel of Death. I still scratch my head trying to work out just how they somersaulted on top of two, and I’m not joking, giant hamster wheels that were spinning very fast. “Abisdefto!” There were also life-sized puppet elephants, yes a la War Horse (same team in fact), a brilliant achievement. Although the energy dropped on a couple of occasions this was fantastic family entertainment and a few lucky kids got to go onstage with Mr Whipsnade who delighted them with some tip top magic.

Finally, Vivat Stactou goes down memory lane…

When you get to my age, evthominda and a bit, it’s nice to be reminded of entertainers you have enjoyed over the years. We often wonder if they are still alive and if they are where they are now. In the case of Fascinating Aida (Queen Elizabeth Hall) they are still doing their thing, a satirical singing trio who never fail to make you laugh and remind you that age is just a number – they have 184 years between them. The three are Dillie Keane (founder member in 1983), Adele Anderson (joined in 1984) and Lisa Pullman (first joined in 2004).

The audience was an interesting mix of theatre luvvies and curious suburbanites. I chatted to a couple from Sevenoaks who were seeing them for the first time and they didn’t seem too perturbed from one of the group’s trademark festive numbers, Don’t Be a C**t at Christmas. That brought the house down and reminded me of the first time I saw them when I nearly wet me drawers. There are many memorable moments and Keane singing Because I’m German, with one knee of the piano stool and the other in the air behind her (yes just like that Rocketman) brings out the hysterics in me every time. Anderson and Pullman also get their moments in the limelight and droll Michael Roulston is a cracking pianist with a wonderfully wry sense of humour. The topicality of some of the songs bordered on becoming a little twiy, Woke even, but because they perform them as if they couldn’t give a toss it never becomes right on or preachy. Slickly directed by Paul Foster I see no reason why they won’t be around for a hell of a lot longer.

Barney Efthymiou