A British teenager convicted of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus will be at a heightened risk of suicide if she is jailed this week, her psychologist fears.

Dr Christine Tizzard believes the 19-year-old, who claims she was attacked by a group of Israeli youths at a hotel in Ayia Napa in July, is in urgent need of mental healthcare and will deteriorate if she is given a custodial sentence.

Last week the teenager, from Derbyshire, was found guilty of committing public mischief by a judge who ruled she had fabricated the rape claims. She faces up to a year in prison and a £1,500 fine, and will be sentenced at Famagusta district court on Tuesday.

“She needs to be home because she is physically…

