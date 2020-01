The Monaco Government has produced a short video for the MonacoNow Instagram account introducing its subscribers to Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou.

The video highlights Sir Stelios being the founder of easyGroup and his charitable projects performed through the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, his registered charity

The video also goes on to feature a short Q&A of his commitment to donate half of his wealth through The Giving Pledge Project set-up by Bill Gates in 2010.