Children at a Haringey school enjoyed an unforgettable day as two sporting icons paid them a visit to promote the benefits of keeping fit and staying active.

Spurs midfielder Victor Wanyama and Eliud Kipchoge, who made history in October at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge by becoming the first person to run a sub-two hour marathon, joined 120 local kids at Earlsmead Primary and ran The Daily Mile with them.

The Daily Mile encourages children to run or jog at their own pace with their classmates for 15 minutes each day, thereby making them fitter, healthier and more able to concentrate in the classroom.

The pacing around the playground was preceded by a Q&A session in the school’s main hall, where the children asked questions of Eliud, Victor and The Daily Mile founder, Elaine Wyllie MBE.

The Mayor of Haringey, Cllr Sheila Peacock, was also in attendance at Earlsmead Primary, where she was once the headteacher herself.

Cllr Peacock said:

We were thrilled to have Eliud and Victor here with Haringey children – what an amazing inspiration for our young people. The Daily Mile are making a real difference in our borough as we all work together to keep children in Haringey active. As a former headteacher, I know the impact visits like this can make. It’s been a wonderful day that I know our young people won’t forget.

Kenya national team captain Wanyama said:

It’s incredible to be here today with my friend Eliud Kipchoge. Having made history in Vienna this year, he really is a true inspiration. Our aim today is to encourage young people everywhere to be active, which makes a real difference to their health and wellbeing.

Wanyama’s fellow compatriot Kipchoge, who was awarded the BBC Sports Personality ‘World Sport Star of the Year’ in 2019 and recently announced his participation in the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon, said:

It’s a great honour to be here with Victor today. As a Daily Mile ambassador and fan of Spurs, I wouldn’t have missed it for the world. This truly is a fantastic event to encourage children to get more involved in sport and promote the importance of regular exercise.

Wyllie MBE said:

We are thrilled to be working with Tottenham Hotspur Foundation and the team at London Marathon Events to create such a fantastic occasion for The Daily Mile. We are grateful for the incredible support we have received from world-class athletes Eliud Kipchoge and Victor Wanyama, whose influence and inspiration will go a long way to encouraging children to be more active. These partnerships are truly essential to making more and more children aware of the importance of daily physical activity and will no doubt take The Daily Mile to the next level.

Tottenham Hotspur Foundation supports The Daily Mile in schools across Haringey and Foundation staff also spend one day a week in the area’s schools delivering Premier League Primary Stars.

This provides PE support to teachers in order to help them feel more confident and increase their knowledge of how to deliver quality physical activity.