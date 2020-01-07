Around 900 homes for local people will be built on the first phase of the £6bn Meridian Water development.

Enfield Council and developer Vistry Partnerships (formerly Galliford Try Partnerships) have signed a development agreement which will see approximately 900 new homes built on Meridian One – the first phase of the £6bn Meridian Water development – with enabling works on the £250m project starting in the next few months.

Meridian One was granted outline planning permission in 2017, and a planning application for the details of the first homes will be submitted by Vistry Partnerships (formerly Galliford Try Partnerships) during 2020.

Half of all the new homes on Meridian One will be built by Vistry Partnerships (formerly Galliford Try Partnerships) as affordable housing, 50 per cent of which will be Council owned, and provided at London affordable rent levels, the remaining homes will provide a range of tenures and housing types to respond to market housing need during the construction of Meridian One.

The first new homes will be completed in 2022.

Enfield Council Leader, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, said: “From the start I made it clear that I wanted the primary beneficiaries of Meridian Water to be local residents and the agreement we have struck with Vistry Partnerships (formerly Galliford Try Partnerships) enshrines that guiding principle.

“These will be world class dwellings for families in Edmonton, they will be properties residents will be proud to call homes and this development will be a shining example of how councils can lead major regeneration projects to deliver real benefit for their residents.

“Meridian One will provide a significant number of family homes and a wide range of different types of housing, which will suit a wide range of budgets and lifestyles and reflect our commitment to tackling the housing crisis in Enfield.

“This diversity of housing will play a major role in alleviating the pressure on housing in Enfield and give residents real choice when it comes to choosing what sort of accommodation they want to live in.”

Matthew Taylor of Vistry Partnerships (formerly Galliford Try Partnerships) said:

“We’re delighted to reach this significant development milestone, which means construction will commence in earnest next year. Enfield Council has shown a real commitment to providing a range of mixed tenure homes, with affordability for local people at the heart of our shared vision for Meridian Water.

“It is a major achievement that we are now providing 50% affordable housing, with 90% of all open-market homes for sale across the scheme qualifying for Help to Buy.

“This will give local people a genuine opportunity to own a home in the area they know and love, and allow them to benefit from this fantastic regeneration scheme. Furthermore, the development will provide fantastic new public spaces, and opportunities for new local start-up businesses to grow.”

Vistry Partnerships (formerly Galliford Try Partnerships) has also committed to opening a construction Skills Academy at Meridian One that will deliver training for local people across a range of construction skills. leading to future employment opportunities across Meridian Water.

Meridian One has been planned with the existing communities in neighbouring residential areas in mind.

Enfield Council has made a firm commitment to focus on affordable family living in the borough and the affordable rental units will be available at London Affordable Rent levels.

Specialist advisors for all types of tenures will be available in the marketing suite on site and will be, contactable online and by telephone and a dedicated Meridian One mobile phone app will provide a marketing launch, with a dedicated area for registering interest and community engagement.