Spartan South Midlands League

Division One

Result:

Rayners LaneFC 4-3 NewSalamis

End to end match. 2 disallowed goals 2 keepers sent off. 1 each side

After Rayners Lane going 4-1 up, the away team New Salamis came back scored a further 2 goal’s to make it 4-3, but, the Lane managed to hang on to their lead and bag all three points. Final score Rayners Lane 4 New Salamis 3. Goals from Rayners Lane. Ronnie Blagden 3, Jamie Doolan 1

This one’s for you PHIL LYNN 💔🙏