Playing at Iraklio on Tuesday, holder PAOK shook off its first league loss to Aris three days earlier to beat OFI 3-0 and reduce the return leg to a mere formality. Josip Misic counted three assists, with Dimitris Limnios, Diego Biseswar and Chuba Akpom scoring for the visitors.

Likewise Olympiakos eased to a 2-0 away win at third-tier Kalamata on Wednesday, thanks to goals by Lazar Randjelovic and Lazaros Christodoulopoulos.

Panathinaikos runs the risk of going out of the Cup from minor opposition for a third year in a row, as it lost 1-0 at PAS Giannina on Wednesday through a goal by Giorgos Pamlidis.

Lamia, that last season eliminated both Panathinaikos and Olympiakos, won 1-0 at Trikala on Thursday.

AEK’s match at Asteras Tripolis on Wednesday was postponed till next week as police expressed concerns about the simultaneous presence of AEK fans at Tripoli and of Olympiakos supporters at neighboring Kalamata.

In other Round of 16 games, Panetolikos drew 0-0 with Panionios, Aris beat Xanthi 1-0 away and Atromitos defeated host Volos 3-0.