New Year’s Eve at the Chapel of the Archdiocese.

At the Archdiocese on New Year’s Eve, 31st December 2019, Feast Day of St. Basil the Great, there was an Hierarchical Great Vespers service presided by His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas, at the Archdiocesan Chapel (5 Craven Hill, London W2 3EN) at 5:00 p.m. The blessing and cutting of the Agiovasilopita followed.