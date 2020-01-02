New Salamis really went to town defeating Brimsdown away ftom home 10-0 with their goals coming from Charlie Georgiou 5, George Lutaaya 2, Arti Krasniqi 2 and Deniz Mehmet 1.
This leaves New Salamis in 4th place with four teams to go up at the end of the season it leaves New Salsmis in a good position.
New Salamis have an away game this Saturday 4th January 2020 versus Raynrrs Lane.
New Salamis onslaught
