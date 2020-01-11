Woman told the BBC she was raped while on holiday in Cyprus, but was “discouraged” by police in Scotland from pursuing the case.

The rape took place during a beach party at Aya Napa two years ago when the woman alleges that a man had spiked her drink. When she told police in Scotland about the incident, they had been “dismissive” and said it would be hard to find the man.

She told the BBC that she remembered “going in and out of consciousness” during the rape and had woken up on the beach.

She said that the rape took place outside the party, however “the atmosphere inside was so sexualised”.

“Men were touching my boobs,” she said. “It was almost as if the men felt entitled to touch the women, young women. It’s just the culture there… and it’s not right.”

These allegations come in the wake of the trial of a 19-year-old woman who had been convicted for “public mischief” after retracting claims that she had been gang raped by 12 Israeli teens at Aya Napa. The accused rapists were swiftly released and not required to give any evidence at the trial, however the woman was forced to spend five months in Cyprus and was finally sentenced to four months in jail, suspended for three years.

The girl insists that the assault took place and she was pressured to withdraw her complaint during pressure from police and no lawyer present.

The British Government said it had raised concerns about her treatment by Cyprus authorities. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has expressed “very serious concerns” about the treatment of the young girl.