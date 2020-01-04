Smoking and fire safety.
The safest way to smoke at home is to stop.
Smoking is a major cause of fire fatalities, and we all know the health risks. But if you know a smoker who won’t quit, and you want to help them reduce the risks, read on…
Smoking and fire prevention
Smoking and fire safety – essentials you need to know
Smoking is the most common cause of fire fatalities – so here at London Fire Brigade, we believe that the best way to stay safe is to stub out the cigarettes for good. There’s lots of support available to help you and your loved ones quit through NHS Smoke Free – and on 0300 123 1044.
Did you know? 6.3% of all fires are smoking-related – and 26.1% of fire deaths are smoking-related.
Vaping and e-cigarettes
A lot of people make the switch from smoking to vaping, but even vaping has fire safety risks
Are you worried about a smoker? 10 safety tips.
- It’s safer to smoke outside, but make sure cigarettes are put right out and disposed of properly.
- Never smoke in bed, and avoid smoking on arm chairs and sofas – especially if you think you might fall asleep.
- Take extra care when you’re tired, taking prescription drugs or if you’ve been drinking alcohol.
- Use proper ashtrays, which can’t tip over and stub cigarettes out properly.
- Don’t balance cigars or cigarettes on the edge of an ashtray, or anything else – they can tip and fall as they burn away and cause a fire.
- Don’t leave lit pipes or cigarettes unattended.
- Always empty ashtrays carefully. Make sure smoking materials are out, cold and preferably wet them before throwing into a bin – never use a wastepaper basket.
- Keep matches and lighters out of children’s reach, and buy child resistant lighters.
- Never smoke if you use healthcare equipment like medical oxygen or an air flow pressure relief mattress. If you use paraffin-based emollient creams, ask for non-flammable alternatives instead.
- Consider additional safety measures such as fire retardant bedding or nightwear.
Concerned about smoking and fire safety?
A free home fire safety visit is a good way to understand the risks and learn ways to stay safe.