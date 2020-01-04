Smoking and fire safety – essentials you need to know

Smoking is the most common cause of fire fatalities – so here at London Fire Brigade, we believe that the best way to stay safe is to stub out the cigarettes for good. There’s lots of support available to help you and your loved ones quit through NHS Smoke Free – and on 0300 123 1044.

Did you know? 6.3% of all fires are smoking-related – and 26.1% of fire deaths are smoking-related.