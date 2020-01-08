Panicos HadjiChambis passed away on Sunday 5th of January 2020 at the age of 63. He leaves behind his wife Christalla, his daughter Stella, brothers,loving relatives and friends.

Panicos HadjiChambis was from the village of Erimi and was the elected Mayor of his home village and the owner of the well known company P&S Cartons Industries Ltd.

Panicos lost his father at four years old and any free time from school they would work hard together with the rest of the family on the farms to bring an income to their home.

He attended the Lanition Gymnasium where he attained a certificate in Economics. He worked as a salesman for the company Kouva Brothers.

In 1977 he married his wife Christalla the sister of Neophytos Nicolaou former General manager of the Parikiaki newspaper. In 1966 he fulfilled his dream of owning his own business when he started P&S Cartons Industries Ltd.to eventually build it into one of the largest packaging companies in Cyprus.

Panicos was the elected Mayor of the village of Erimi. Panicos company P&S Cartons Industries Ltd were also a sponsor of the Cypriot Wine Festival in the UK.

His funeral took place Wednesday 8th January 2020 at the Greek Orthodox Church St Charalambous in the village of Erimi.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family.