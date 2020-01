Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are tackling a fire at Koko nightclub under refurbishment on Camden High Street.

Part of the roof is alight. The Brigade Control took twenty-two 999 calls to the visible blaze.

Please avoid the area if possible.

The Brigade was called at 2056. Fire crews from Euston and surrounding fire stations are at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.