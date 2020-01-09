Kanika Hotels & Resorts accommodates TUI UK & Ireland travel agency group in Cyprus

On the occasion of the TUI Commercial Annual Conference held in Cyprus between the 9th and 12th of December 2019, Kanika Hotels & Resorts was proud to provide luxury accommodation for the TUI UK & Ireland participants in one of its prime five-star resorts on Paphos’ stunning west coast.

TUI UK & Ireland is the UK’s largest tour operator with key brands including Thomson, First Choice, and Thomson Cruises. TUI UK & Ireland boasts a team of more than 10,000 employees and serves over 5.5 million customers each year, planning and arranging holidays and travel options to customers.

Arriving in Cyprus from across the UK, Ireland and Greece, the TUI UK commercial department united on the Mediterranean island for their annual conference, evaluating the results of 2019, planning for the years ahead and visiting various Paphos hotels.

Kanika Hotels & Resorts was delighted to offer accommodation and hospitality to the TUI group at the five-star Olympic Lagoon Resort Paphos, while also offering tours to other Kanika Hotels & Resorts in Paphos during their stay – namely, Alexander The Great Beach Hotel and Amavi Hotel.

Committed to excellence and world class service on every level, Kanika staff warmly welcomed the TUI group guests, on hand at every moment to provide assistance, ensuring that they enjoyed well-known Cypriot hospitality while luxuriating in the finest ambience. TUI guests also made the most of the extensive hotel grounds and varied amenities after their conference.

To celebrate this special gathering, an alternative-Cypriot cuisine-themed dinner and a Queen-themed party were organised, with entertainment shows by the professional Kanika entertainment team. Guests enjoyed fine cocktails, competitions with fantastic accommodation prizes for all Kanika hotels, and a spectacularly memorable music show by the well-known Cypriot band, Minus One.

Kanika Hotels & Resorts in Paphos left a great impression on TUI guests, who were especially enthusiastic about the first-class staff and their professionalism, the great variety of rooms, facilities and amenities, as well as the fine dining available and unique sea front locations. “Just to say a huge thank you to Olympic Lagoon Resort Paphos for hosting the TUI Commercial Conference – the feedback is amazing. Everyone loved the hotel, the service, the food and especially the party night,” says TUI Senior Manager. She adds: “Appreciation and our thanks to all the Kanika team for such excellent organisation and ensuring all delegates left with a fantastic impression of Cyprus. They really were so impressed with the quality of the rooms/food/service and entertainment”.

As a leader in the hospitality industry, Kanika Hotels & Resorts offers guests around the world the ultimate holiday experience in five hotels and resorts around Cyprus: Alexander The Great Beach Hotel, Olympic Lagoon Resort and the new Amavi Hotel in Paphos, the Elias Beach Hotel in Limassol and the Olympic Lagoon Resort in Agia Napa. Kanika Hotels & Resorts are renowned for their unique sea-front locations, the wide variety of luxurious accommodation available, amenities and leisure facilities on-hand, satiating gastronomy and outstanding personalised services. It has also earned a great reputation for organising and hosting parties, special occasion or business/corporate events in state-of-art venues with spectacular shows by a team of professional entertainers who shine and rock.