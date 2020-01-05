One of the 12 Israelis accused of raping a British teenager in Cyprus last year has announced plans to sue her after she was convicted of fabricating the claims.

The 19-year-old woman was found guilty of public mischief by a Cypriot court last week after claiming to have been raped by up to 12 Israeli tourists in a hotel room in the party town of Ayia Napa on July 17.

Following the incident, the dozen young men, aged between 15 and 20, were arrested but later freed after she signed a retraction statement 10 days later.

One of the men accused of taking part in the gang-rape, Yona Golub, told The Mail On Sunday that the group were “preparing to sue her”.

“We deserve compensation for what we went through. I don’t know how much I should get,” he told the newspaper.

“They need to put her in prison and only afterwards should they deal with the compensation.”

The 18-year-old claims he was in a different hotel room, but was arrested because he was on holiday with two friends who had been in the same room.

