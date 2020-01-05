Artist’s impressions of what Forester House, Derby city centre, will look like as an easyHotel – if plans are approved (Image: JSA Architects)

Artist impressions for a budget hotel and buffet restaurant have been revealed.

The graphics show what the Derby city centre easyHotel will look like if plans to transform the ageing office block are approved.

The fresh plans would bring an 111-bedroom easyHotel, a restaurant that would seat 160 people and a function room to Forester House – which is located on the corner of Newland Street and Becket Street.

Formerly home to JobCentre Plus staff, the ground floor of the 1970s building would become home to the large-scale eaterie and the first floor would have space for weddings and conferences.

The accommodation would be on the top three floors of the five-storey building and feature 78 double bedrooms, 27 twin bedrooms and six rooms specially adapted for people with mobility issues.

Plans have been submitted to Derby City Council by Universal Real Estate to convert Forester House into the new venue.