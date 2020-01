A police investigation is under way in the Turkish occupied northern part of Cyprus following the death of a Newmarket woman in a hotel fire.

Seventy-one-year-old Patricia Hughes, who lived at Rous Memorial Court in Old Station Road, died in a blaze at the LA Hotel in a tourist resort on Friday.

Mrs Hughes had been accompanied on the holiday by her long-time partner Pat McGhee, who is believed to have sustained a minor injury.

