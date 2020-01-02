A proposal is being made to build a build-to-rent residential development on the site of Cockfosters station car park, as part of our Connected Living London partnership with Grainger plc. This development will provide 370 new homes, 40% of which will be affordable.

Following our Meet the Team event in June 2019, we invite you to attend a public exhibition where we will present our plans to the community. This will be an opportunity for you to learn more about the site, provide feedback and review the proposals.

We hope you will be able to attend this event, as we are committed to ensuring that local residents have a full opportunity to review and comment on the proposals.

These public events will take place from 15:30 until 19:30 on Thursday 16 January, and from 10:30 to 14:30 on Saturday 18 January at the following address:

Christ Church House

1B Chalk Lane

London

EN4 9JQ

If you are unable to attend but would like further information about the plans, please contact Keir Harris at:

020 3890 7318

kharris@conciliocomms.com

www.givemyview.com/cockfosters