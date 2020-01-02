Haringey Borough are another side with matches in hand over those around them. The Coles Park side entertained Wingate & Finchley desperate to get back to winning ways after picking up only two points from the last fifteen, whilst the visiting Blues had only one win in ten and five points from thirty.

It took fourteen minutes for the hosts to go ahead, Chid Onokwai with the opening goal, but they couldn’t hold on to it and Alex Read equalised for the visitors six minutes before the break. Borough were back in front with twenty five minutes remaining, Georgios Aresti with their second goal, and held onto their lead to climb to twelfth.