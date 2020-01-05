Haringey Borough got back to winning ways in midweek, ending a five match winless streak. They hosted Lewes at Coles Park, the Rooks still searching for consistency after four wins, a draw and five defeats from their last ten.

After a goalless first half the first action of note came in the form of a red card for the hosts Dimitri Froxylias, and they were made to pay as Dayshonne Golding put the Rooks ahead twenty one minutes from time. That turned out to be the only goal of the game and the Rooks ended the day in sixteenth.