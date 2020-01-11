George Michael and David Bowie have been named among some of the most influential people in British history, it has been announced.

The Oxford Dictionary of National Biography announced 228 people who died in 2016 will be added to their list of 73,1184 men and women who have shaped the British past.

New entries can only be added following their death, with all of the new additions having died in 2016.

David Bowie’s entry reads that “arguably, his greatest legacy was in challenging and transgressing the gendered boundaries of his youth”.

George Michael is recognised for his “phenomenally successful pop group Wham!,” and for “a solo career which saw him top the UK singles and album charts seven times each and sell more than 80 million records worldwide.”

Sir George Martin, also known as ‘The Fifth Beatle’ for his work with the Fab Four, is another name included on the list, being noted as a “musical giant”.

The updated list of names for January 2020 of those who left their mark on British national life also includes Victoria Wood, Sir Terry Wogan and Alan Rickman.

Contained in 75,558 articles, 11,774 biographies include a portrait image of the subject—researched in partnership with the National Portrait Gallery, London.