The number of fatalities from commercial plane crashes dropped significantly in 2019, despite the increase in the number of flights that exceeded 40 million, carrying 4.2 billion passengers, according to data released by the International Civil Aviation Organization and ICAO and the International Air Safety Institute.

In a press release, the Cyprus-based Flight Safety Foundation Mediterranean (FSF-MED) welcomes the reduction in the number of fatalities, however it expresses resentment at the increased risk for flight safety in Cyprus, due to Turkey’s illegal actions in Nicosia FIR and Ankara`s refusal to cooperate with the competent services of the Republic of Cyprus as provided by ICAO regulations, as well as the interventions of the illegal control center in the occupied areas.

To eliminate these risks, concerning the 400,000 flights using Nicosia FIR and transporting more than 60 million people from Europe, Israel, Turkey and other countries, FSF-MED calls on the competent international and European organizations to take appropriate action and to use the tools at their disposal, in order to force Turkey to comply with international law and international security regulations.

At the same time, FSF-MED calls on the Cypriot government to develop an integrated National Air Transport Strategy “to tackle Turkish illegalities, as well as to develop the Cyprus aviation sector and regional civil aviation cooperation, which potentially also concerns the energy sector. ”

In 2019, 283 people died in commercial plane crashes down from 483 in 2018, with the deadliest being the Ethiopian Airlines` BOEING 737 MAX on the 10th of March 2019 with 157 fatalities. The average fatality rate over the last five years was 478. The year with the fewest fatalities of all times was 2017 with 44.