The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued guidance for Cypriot citizens in Australia, due to the raging bushfires, with the situation expected to worsen, as high temperatures and gale winds are forecast.
In a press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that some areas are in a state of emergency and evacuations continue.
Anyone living there or intending to travel to the affected areas must take precautions for their personal health and safety, follow the news, and observe local instructions.
Citizens or visitors in Australia needing guidance can contact the Australian emergency phone number 000 (three zeros).
Following are useful contacts:
HIGH COMMISSION OF THE REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS IN THE COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA
30 Beale Crescent
Deakin ACT 2600
Canberra
Tel.: + 612 62 810 832
Fax: +61 2 62810860
E-mail: info@cyprus.org.au and consular@cyprus.org.au, Website: www.mfa.gov.cy/highcomcanberra
Facebook: High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus in Australia
Office hours:
09:00 – 17:00 (Monday – Friday)
Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nicosia:
Office hours:
Crisis Management Centre – 22651294
Consular Affairs Directorate -22651113
Emergency:
Crisis Management Centre 22801000
Officer on duty: 99660129
Demetris Demetriou
Unit for Communication and Public Diplomacy
tel.: +357 22 651209 | cell: +357 99 330502 | email: dedemetriou@mfa.gov.cy
Foreign Ministry issues guidance for Cypriot citizens in Australia
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued guidance for Cypriot citizens in Australia, due to the raging bushfires, with the situation expected to worsen, as high temperatures and gale winds are forecast.