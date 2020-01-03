The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued guidance for Cypriot citizens in Australia, due to the raging bushfires, with the situation expected to worsen, as high temperatures and gale winds are forecast.



In a press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that some areas are in a state of emergency and evacuations continue.



Anyone living there or intending to travel to the affected areas must take precautions for their personal health and safety, follow the news, and observe local instructions.



Citizens or visitors in Australia needing guidance can contact the Australian emergency phone number 000 (three zeros).



Following are useful contacts:



HIGH COMMISSION OF THE REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS IN THE COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA

30 Beale Crescent

Deakin ACT 2600

Canberra



Tel.: + 612 62 810 832

Fax: +61 2 62810860

E-mail: info@cyprus.org.au and consular@cyprus.org.au, Website: www.mfa.gov.cy/highcomcanberra

Facebook: High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus in Australia



Office hours:

09:00 – 17:00 (Monday – Friday)



Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nicosia:

Office hours:

Crisis Management Centre – 22651294

Consular Affairs Directorate -22651113

Emergency:

Crisis Management Centre 22801000

Officer on duty: 99660129



Demetris Demetriou

Unit for Communication and Public Diplomacy

tel.: +357 22 651209 | cell: +357 99 330502 | email: dedemetriou@mfa.gov.cy