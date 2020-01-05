Victim: Takieddine Boudhane]

Detectives continue to appeal for information and witnesses following a fatal stabbing in Finsbury Park.

Police were called at approximately 18:50hrs on Friday, 3 January, to reports of a man stabbed in Lennox Road, near Charteris Road, Finsbury Park.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead at 19:42hrs. A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

The man’s next of kin have been informed. While officers await formal identification, the man is believed to be Takieddine Boudhane, 30, (04.10.89) an Algerian national who had been living in the UK for around three years.

It is understood Mr Boudhane worked as a delivery rider for both Uber Eats and Deliveroo. He was with another man, riding another motorcycle, at the time of the incident. This man did not remain at the scene, but he has now been traced and spoken to by officers.

A murder investigation has been launched, led by Detective Chief Inspector Neil John.

DCI John said: “The investigation is making good progress, but I am still appealing for anyone with information, and witnesses who have yet to speak with police, to come forward and share anything they know or tell us what they saw. This is a busy thoroughfare and it is very likely that members of the public would have seen a fight in the road which they may also have captured on their phones.

“It would appear that an altercation took place at the junction of Lennox Road with Charteris Road between the victim, who was riding a motorcycle, and the driver of a van.

“The vehicle was a white VW Caddy panel type van which was located and recovered by police in Islington on the morning of Sunday, 5 January. It has been removed to a police compound where a full forensic examination will be undertaken.

“The driver and person believed responsible for this tragic matter is now the subject of a police manhunt. At this time I am unable to release any further information concerning the identity of the driver as this may hinder the ongoing police investigation.

“The incident itself appears to have been spontaneous and not connected to, or as a result of, anything other than a traffic altercation.”

There has been no arrest at this stage. A full forensic examination of the scene has been undertaken and the investigation continues.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5934/3Jan. Anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident, or the period before or after, is asked to save this and contact police if they may have captured anything relevant to the investigation.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/