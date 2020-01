Invicta, who had lost only one of their last ten matches, hosted Haringey Borough.

This season’s Borough were yet to recapture the form they showed in the previous campaign and had won only one of their previous seven league matches, but they held the leaders until ten minutes from time, when Joshua Vincent made the breakthrough.

But that wasn’t that. With a minute to go, Romoluwa Akinola stepped up for the equaliser and earn his side a point.