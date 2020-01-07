easyGroup, Sir Stelios’ private investment company gave £11.6m to his UK charity in 2019. Companies House returns show donations to the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation being forwarded to other leading UK charities as well as a special project to encourage disabled entrepreneurs (in association with Leonard Cheshire Disability) and scholarships to the London School of Economics and City University’s Cass Business School. EasyGroup, founded by

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, above, received £23.7m in royalties, largely from a deal with easyJet, the airline he started, giving him 0.25% of revenues. EasyGroup reported profits of £1.8m in the year to October after an £11.6m gift to the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation.