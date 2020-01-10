Developments in the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean are causing concern among the peoples of our neighborhood and all over the world. At the same time they provoke justified outrage because the offender is once again the same. The offender is the United States that in the previous years has together with its allies steeped Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria in blood. Today they are yet again targeting Iran.

NATO’s deeper involvement in the Middle East – as the US President and NATO Secretary-General announced yesterday – will only add new dangers. The continuation of the foreign interventions in the Middle East and the escalation of tension will trigger uncontrolled and dangerous situations with the prospect of a new war in the Middle East visible; a war that the countries and peoples of our neighborhood will pay the heavy price for with blood, suffering and a new uprooting and displacement of the peoples.

Cyprus will find itself targeted if it is involved in any way whatsoever in the warmongering plans of the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia against Iran and other states and peoples of our neighborhood.

Those forces and circles who claim that Cyprus’ accession to the US-NATO war machine – as sealed by the notorious Menendez-Rubio bill – strengthens our country, must give explanations to the Cypriot people about the dangers that are being created for our country and its security.

As for the provision of facilities that the Anastasiades government has decided to grant to the American forces, we express the hope that these are truly about what the government is stating, namely, for the evacuation of diplomatic missions from neighbouring countries. They mustn’t be or evolve into anything else that might involve our country in dangers.

Our people’s interest lies in peace and the defence of international law, and not by choosing which camp to belong to, and in particular to Donald Trump’s camp, which literally represents a danger to the whole world. This is what must guide the foreign policy of our country.

AKEL joins its voice with the peoples of our region, with the peace movements in Europe, the US, Israel and around the world that are demanding respect for international law and the sovereignty of states, global nuclear disarmament and lasting peace.

Statement by AKEL C.C. Spokesperson Stefanos Stefanou on developments in the Middle East

AKEL C.C. Press Office, 9th January 2020, Nicosia