Cyprus Meteorology Department on Sunday issued a yellow warning for gale winds.

It is valid from 0800 hrs Monday morning until 2100 hrs.

The warning says that near gale to gale southerly winds with mean speed of 7 to 8 beaufort are expected to temporarily affect mainly the western and southern parts of the island.

Citizens are advised to be aware of debris being blown around. Localised outdoor activity disruption is possible due to debris.