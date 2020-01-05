The government does not intervene or interfere with the administration of justice, Government Spokesman Kyriacos Koushos reiterated on Saturday. He was asked to comment on verdict, issued on December 30, 2019, by the District Court of Famagusta, which found a nineteen-year-old British woman guilty on the charge of “public mischief” for making a false gang rape accusation against 12 Israeli men last July.



As Koushos said, it is not appropriate for the government to intervene in the case in any way, as “this would imply that we don’t acknowledge and don’t respect the separation of powers.” Such an act would also imply that the government is interfering, guiding or even manipulating the courts and this is simply not happening, the Spokesman went on to say.



“We have full confidence in our courts” and the administration of justice, Koushos said and noted that no relevant decision has been taken, nor has the matter been discussed pending the court’s final judgment.



He said finally that after the decision is passed by the court “in case the government needs to reflect on something or take any decisions, I assure you that it will do so.”