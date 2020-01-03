Police are investigating a fatal collision on the A40 in north-west London

On Friday 3 December at 06:20 hours, police were called to the A40 in Norholt to reports of a road traffic collision involving a cyclist and a heavy goods vehicle.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.

Despite the efforts of emergency services workers, the cyclist – a man aged in his 40s – died at the scene.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene. There has been no arrest.

Enquiries continue to establish the circumstances.

Anyone with information, or who may have captured the collision on dashcam footage, is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 1171/03JAN.

