Haringey residents are being asked to complete a cancer awareness survey to help improve the uptake of screening – and ultimately ensure more local people get the treatment they require sooner.

Residents in Camden, Islington and Haringey have been invited to complete the survey, as part of work by the North Central and East London Cancer Alliance to help improve awareness of cancer across the three boroughs.

Increasing the knowledge of cancer is crucial in improving the uptake of screening programmes and awareness of signs and symptoms. Uptake of screening programmes can help detect cancer even before symptoms appear. Early detection of cancer also means treatment is more likely to be successful.

This survey will help us to understand how aware our residents are of cancer – including causes, signs, symptoms and screening. We would like as many of the borough’s residents as possible to participate in this survey, to ensure that we get the best picture of cancer awareness in our community.

Once the survey has closed, the results will be used to help understand how we can improve awareness of cancer, and to inform what areas we focus on when communicating with residents. We really appreciate people taking the time to complete this survey.

Cllr Sarah James, Cabinet Member for Adults & Health, said:

Cancer can affect us all, regardless of age, background, wealth or ethnicity. Many of us know first-hand the devastating effects of cancer and the importance of early detection in combating it. I encourage all Haringey residents to take this survey and learn more about the causes of cancer, how to spot it early and where to get help or advice about it.

Please visit this link to take the online survey by 28 February 2020.

If you require an easy-read version of the survey, you can download it here and return it by 28 February via email at CIPHAdmin@islington.gov.uk or by post to Camden and Islington Public Health Admin, 222 Upper Street, London N1 1XR