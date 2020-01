Scores of Greek Orthodox Christians flocked to Margate Sunday 12th January 2020 for an annual celebration marking the baptism of Jesus. The ‘blessing of the seas’ ceremony has taken place every year in the Kent town since the 1960s. Crowds gathered in the Greek Orthodox Church of St Michael the Archangel in Westbrook for a service presided by his Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain.

The Blessing of the Waters takes place in Greek Orthodox communities throughout the world.