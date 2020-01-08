BOOST was launched in 2015, and two years later, a second BOOST was launched in Childs Hill. A third has now been opened in South Friern Library, where it is open to the public from 10am-5pm on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month.

The BOOST teams help people from across the borough find employment, whether it’s by helping them improve their CVs and interview techniques, or their health and wellbeing. They also help residents find job, training and volunteering opportunities and provide advice on issues including housing, benefits and debt. What’s more, once they’ve helped people find work, they give them the advice and support to thrive in their new jobs.

Since its launch in 2015, BOOST has helped more than 850 Barnet residents find employment. A current average of 17 people per month are supported to find work through the employment support service – a figure that it hopes to increase.

The Leader of Barnet Council, Councillor Dan Thomas, said: “I’m delighted that so many residents of the borough have been able to find meaningful employment through our BOOST scheme. Our new venture in South Friern Library will help even more people seize the opportunity to find and succeed in the jobs that are right for them. We’re proud to be able to help people back into work – whatever their circumstances may be. Come to BOOST, and we will help you find employment.”

The Burnt Oak BOOST team is based at Burnt Oak Library, while the Childs Hill BOOST is based at 184 Cricklewood Lane in a small parade of shops. They are open from 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday. You can contact the Burnt Oak BOOST on 0208 3595600, and the Childs Hill BOOST on 0208 3597200.

The BOOST project is funded by Barnet Council working in partnership with Barnet Homes, JobCentre Plus, Future Path Development CIC, Cambridge Education, Barnet and Southgate College and local community organisations.