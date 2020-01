Divine Liturgy of Saint Basil the Great

On Wednesday, 1 January 2020, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas presided over Matins, the Divine Liturgy…

H.E. Archbishop Nikitas presided over Matins, the Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great and the Doxology for the New Year at the Church of All Saints in Camden Town. The blessing and cutting of the Agiovasilοpita followed.

Photos Alexios Gennaris