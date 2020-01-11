It is the New Year, the beginning of a new cycle, where fresh outlooks of hope, aims and goals are to be set. It is the time when many will make their New Year Resolutions. Before you start to set and make any unrealistic goals, think carefully.

Every year I hear people say, ‘I am going to go to the gym every day’, or ‘I am going to lose a radical amount of weight in stones/kilos and to get fit’. At the beginning of the year, the first 2-3 months, they will be there at the gym, and then they will dwindle off. It is the January gym overload that us instructors have seen over and over again, without fail every year, after overindulgence on food and drink throughout Christmas and the New year.

Be realistic with what you want. Make goals and desires achievable. Is it more sensible to just say ‘this year I am going to create a better me’, which means you can then do whatever you need to to become a better version of your true self. This can be physically as well as mentally stronger; it is setting a target without disappointment and failure within yourself. It is then all achievable.

If you want to lose weight, don’t binge eat on bad food and then starve yourself for days. This plays havoc with the metabolism and also on general health. Be kind to yourself and re-train your eating plan to be a healthy and balanced one – with the odd little indulgence or mini treat here and there.

When you choose to go to the gym, make it enjoyable and choose things you enjoy doing so that you will stick to it. Don’t join a gym for your head to just think well I have joined a gym, but then don’t actually go there more than once a month. What is the point ? You would be far better joining a ski club or dance class if you don’t enjoy gyms. Find what you enjoy doing and stick to it.

If you are a big drinker, again is it better to say I will cut down and limit my drinking days to socially once or twice a week, rather than heavily daily.

Whatever you want to change about yourself, keep it positive, but without pressure. Try new and exciting things. Give your mind and body a challenge to gain by learning new skills. Knowledge is power; with the power of knowledge, you can transform your life for the better as it opens new doors of opportunity. Hobbies often turn into a lucrative business.

Have a fresh mind approach to others. Stand up and be assertive. Don’t be a people pleaser. Do what you want to do for others from the heart, because you want to. See and be with the people you want to be with, those you don’t, see at limited restricted times.

Get what you want, be assertive and decisive, tell people what you like and dislike, truthfully yet tactfully – it is then down to the others to behave appropriately whilst in your presence or to stay away.

Each little change is a step forward to a better new you!

Love and Sparkles

Samsara x