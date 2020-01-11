The credibility of Cypriot football has received another blow when Omonia Nicosia plans to ask the governing bodies of UEFA European and world football and FIFA to intervene against corruption in the local game.

Omonia wants UEFA and FIFA to investigate the matter and, in the meantime, suspend Cypriot teams from any international competition.

Omonia FC said in a statement that “it has gathered enough evidence over the years to persuade UEFA and FIFA to open a case about football in Cyprus.”l

Omonia’s call to UEFA and FIFA was followed by another Cypriot club AEL from the Limassol flight club.

“We believe there is widespread corruption in Cypriot football and the situation is not likely to change under the current leadership of the Cyprus FA,” Omonia said in a statement on its official website.

Omonia states that the end result of several of his games has been contaminated by poor and partial arbitration.

“Fixed games remain a common practice and a widespread reality in our world,” said the club. “This has to stop and that is why we finally decided to talk.”

AEL also made serious accusations about people connected to the underworld involved in Cypriot football.

Omonia’s plea to the governing bodies of international football came after he lost his last game against Apollon Limassol on January 4 in Limassol. The score was 2-1, with Omonia arguing that Apollon’s goals were the result of bad refereeing.

Game referee Lucas Sotiriou has been criticized for his performance.

He later received threatening messages and on January 6 he filed a complaint with the police, who sent patrols outside his home in Larnaca.

Nicosia’s arch-rival, APOEL, also issued a statement Friday asking Omonia to prove his accusations.

Cyprus football suffered a similar blow in December 2014, when former referee Marios Panayi caused an uproar by speaking openly about match-fixing.

He claimed that he had recordings, documents and other evidence that showed CFA members were fixing matches.