Well done to UK Cypriot Dimitri Georgiou, age 12.He was part of the UK team who travelled to Cyprus in November as Cyprus was hosting the 4th JSKA European Shotokan Karate Championships being held at The Spyros Kyprianou Athletic Centre, Limassol.

He was part of a 15 strong UK team from the Tokon Shotokan Karate Academy based in Surrey.

Dimitri was very excited to be travelling to Cyprus to compete as it meant his grandparents who live in Cyprus, Peter and Areti Constantinou, from Gerani and Alethriko were there to be able to watch their grandson compete. They travelled to Limassol along with many other relatives to watch and cheer him on.

He did amazingly well winning Gold in Kumite (fighting) to become a European Champion and it was very emotional when he achieved his winning point! He went on later in the day to win a Bronze medal with his teammates in the team kumite.

The whole of the UK team did fantastic, between them they brought home a total of 22 medals, 6 gold, 6 silver and 10 bronze, a whole lot of extra bling coming back on the plane to the UK!

The next European Championships which take place in 2021 are being hosted by JSKA UK and will take place in Guildford.

Dimitri Georgiou age 12 did his parents proud Mum, Marina Georgiou (Yerani and Alethriko) and Dad George Georgiou (Larnaca and Alethriko)



Photos Mark Wright.