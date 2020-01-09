Following two days of activity last month (Wednesday, 18 and Thursday, 19 December, 2019), officers have executed a further 11 warrants at addresses in London and Kent as part of an ongoing operation to tackle the supply of drugs in London’s West End.

The warrants, executed this morning (Wednesday, 8 January) were part of Operation Dissemble. The warrants were executed at the following addresses and five people aged between 25 and 40-years old have been arrested:

Falconer Walk, Islington N7Oldhill Street, London N16Ascot Gardens Enfield EN3Carterhatch Road, Enfield EN3Holmwood Road, Enfield EN3Sylvan Hill, Crystal Palace SE19Park Avenue, Southall UB1Cambridge Circus WC2HKingweston Close, Cricklewood NW2Lawson Road, Enfield EN3Severn Close, Tonbridge, Kent TN10

All those arrested have been taken into custody.

Detective Superintendent Nick Sumner, from the Met’s Central West Basic Command Unit, said: “This operation is a continued campaign to arrest and charge those involved in bringing and selling drugs in the Soho and Cambridge Circus area.

“Within the three days we have executed warrants as part of this operation, five people have now been arrested and we will continue to make further arrests as more intelligence comes to light.”

Once again, officers from the Met’s Central West BCU, Taskforce, Met Detention and Forensic Services along with colleagues from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Westminster City Council and drug diversion agencies were involved in the operation.