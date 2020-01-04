President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades said that Turkey is seeking to vigorously implement an expansionist policy in the broader Eastern Mediterranean region – a development which he said represents a major threat.

In an interview at the Greek newspaper “Ta Nea”, President Anastasiades stresses that the memorandum of understanding that Turkey signed with the Tripoli-based government in Libya for the delimitation of maritime areas in the Mediterranean, contests the Law of the Sea as a whole and seeks to impose, as per blackmail, its own arbitrary and illegal interpretation of international law.

“I would like to reiterate that the Republic of Cyprus has repeatedly called on Turkey to participate in a dialogue for the delimitation of the maritime boundaries between our countries – a proposal rejected by Turkey. Moreover, we have called on Turkey to pursue jointly legal action before the International Court of Justice. This proposal has also been rejected by Turkey, as it is obvious that the invocation of international law on its part is nothing more than a cloak for its aggressive policy”, President Anastasiades said.

The President of the Republic of Cyprus also expressed the view that the measures taken by regional countries and the European Union, will prevent Turkey from creating conditions that contest the sovereign rights of third countries in specific areas.

As regards the intergovernmental agreement for the construction of the East Med pipeline, signed between Greece, Cyprus and Israel, Anastasiades said that the three countries will continue –with respect to the international Law and based on their sincere collaboration– to create conditions for exploiting the natural resources of the Eastern Mediterranean, for the benefit of their people and Europe.

Asked whether he worries about the possibility of an incident taking place in the region, he stressed that all efforts of the Republic of Cyprus are oriented towards de-escalating the tension that Turkey is seeking after.

“As you know, the Republic of Cyprus has neither the intention nor the means to confront Turkey in the game of crisis and militarization that it follows. However, we have made the best use of all the political and legal means, drawn from our position in the international stage, and especially in the European Union as a member state. And we will steadily continue in this direction”, President Anastasiades said.

Moreover, he explained that the Republic of Cyprus has sent to Turkey a clear message that any violation will have serious consequences, while noting that the Greek and the Cypriot governments coordinate closely their actions to create an efficient dissuasive mechanism.

Concerning the negotiations for the solution of the Cyprus Problem, Anastasiades says that the policy of Turkey –especially during the last two years– does not permit the resumption of talks. According to the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Turkey is using various pretexts to put on hold the resumption of the negotiation process, despite the fact that he has declared that he is ready to participate in the negotiation process, at any time and place. “I do not lay down any condition for the resumption of negotiations, except from the self-evident one –that Turkey must stop its provocative actions in the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone”, Anastasiades concluded.