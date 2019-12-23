Did you see serious collision of car and pedal cycle?We’re appealing for witnesses and dash cam footagePlease get in touch with the investigating officer if you can help

Officers investigating a serious road traffic collision near Potters Bar yesterday afternoon (Saturday 21 December) are appealing for witnesses.

Police were called at 2.45pm to Dancers Hill Road to reports of a collision between a white BMW 220D travelling westbound towards Borehamwood and a pedal cycle travelling in the opposite direction.

The male cyclist was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to the Royal London Hospital.

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit is investigating and appealing for witnesses.

PC Ian Key, from the BCH Road Policing Unit, said: “We are working to establish the exact circumstances of this collision and are conducting a thorough investigation.

“We’d like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision, or the events prior to it. We’d especially ask motorists who may have been in the area around the time of the collision with dash cams to review the footage and call us if they believe they have information that could assist our enquiries.”

Witnesses can email ian.key@herts.pnn.police.uk or report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference Op Solas of 21 December.