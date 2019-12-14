The race for this year’s Official Christmas Number 1 is on! The winner of the biggest chart battle of the year will be announced on Friday 20 December and we’re hoping it’s George Michael’s classic Wham! hit Last Christmas which have never, believe it or not, reached the top spot.

The late singer’s team are hopeful a new limited-edition version of the song could rocket to the top of the vinyl charts when it hits the shops next week. And there are hopes the tune could also top the Official Singles Charts thanks to downloads.

It comes as the soundtrack for the film Last Christmas has been top of the soundtrack charts for two weeks.

Originally released in December, 1984, Last Christmas reached No2. It was beaten to the No1 spot by the Band Aid hit Do They Know It’s Christmas?, which George also sang on.

It holds the record for the best-selling track to never reach the top of the Official Singles Chart. It has re-charted each year since 2007, and returned to No2 in 2017 and made No3 last year.

It is does top the charts, 35 years after it was released, it would be a great tribute to George, not only one of the greatest vocalists of all time but also one of greatest song writers of all time.