Barrowell Green has opened its gates to pedestrians for the first time, making it easier for residents of Enfield to recycle.

A new pathway separating pedestrians from car traffic has been installed which will take people around the reuse and recycle centre in Winchmore Hill. The site also includes the reuse shop, Revive.

Until now, Barrowell Green would only allow residents to drop off their unwanted items by vehicle or bike. Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Cllr Guney Dogan, said: “We want to make recycling as simple and effective as possible for people. The pedestrian walkways are safe and easy to navigate with clear signposting to all the different recycling areas.

“Best of all, it’s now easier than ever to stop off at the Revive shop. Ahead of Christmas, you may find some reasonably priced gifts for your loved ones; and you’ll also help the planet by reusing items that could have otherwise been thrown away.”

Revive sells donated items and helps protect the environment by encouraging what is known as the circular economy aimed at eliminating waste and the continual use of the planet’s precious resources. Profit from Revive is used to support local projects and charities, such as the Mayor of Enfield’s charitable fund.

In addition, Enfield residents can also drop off their garden waste, including real Christmas trees at the newly expanded garden waste containers on site. Christmas trees can be taken to Barrowell Green with turf and decorations removed. Enfield Council will also be collecting trees from all properties on regular collection days from 6 to 13 January. Just put your tree out with your grey lidded and blue lidded bins.

For full Christmas tree recycling details and advice on bin collection days during the holiday season, please go to www.enfield.gov.uk/bins.

